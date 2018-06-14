Miss Nigeria pageant organisers Daily Times Nigeria and Miss Nigeria 2011 queen Feyi Sodipo are currently not enjoying the best of relationship.They have been at loggerheads for sometime now over Daily Times' attempt to take back the Hyundai Accent Feyi was given after being crowned the winner of the 2011 Miss Nigeria pageant. The organizers are yet to disclose why they want to take the car back but Feyi believes it's because she got another car from the Ogun state government for being an ambassador for the state. A few weeks back there were reports that three people were arrested after they tried to forcefully retrieve the car from Feyi and even kidnap her.Feyi spoke with Encomium mag about the incident and other troubles with Daily Times. She said:"They have been trying to take my car for months now. They have been harassing me all around to surrender the car. The first time they tried it, they tried to for my car open. The second time I had to drive into a police station where the car was impounded and later released to me. Later, the Lagos Police Command invited me for a meeting.They spoke to me and Mr Anosike (Daily Times MD) and they requested I provided the car.I told them it was in Ogun state and they gave me three policemen to follow me to Ogun state to retrieve the car, that's where the kidnap story came from. I don't understand why they keep requesting for a car I won alongside the crown at the pageant. Maybe because I was given another car by Ogun state governor for being an ambassador, but even at that it's still my car.There was never an agreement that I should return the car after my reign. The car is presently with the police. I feel so harassed and humiliated.I didn't enjoy my reign. Even when I wanted to go abroad for my scholarship, I couldn't do that because when I asked for my scholarship which was part of what I won at the pageant, they told me it had expired. They didn't do anything for me as a beauty queen. I was not even invited to this year's pageant. I was the last queen and I should have crowned the next one, but they didn't even invite me."