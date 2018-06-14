Jun 14, 2018, 12:55 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Proposal
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Proposal (Read 416 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Funny Proposal
«
on:
Sep 07, 2013, 09:55 PM »
PROPOSAL OF LIFE
Una think say na only P Square sabi propose?... Abeg joor.
GO Akpors... Go Akpors... LOL
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: Funny Proposal
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 10, 2013, 02:43 AM »
Akpors will not kill me laugh o I just can't stop laughing. This is just funny.
LMAO
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Funny Proposal
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 12:14 PM »
Akpos is just not suppose to do this one because he is just nt up to the task at all. Akpos stop!
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Proposal
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2