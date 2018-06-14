Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient

joker

Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
« on: Sep 11, 2013, 12:37 PM »
A patient claims to love his nurse. The following conversation ensued:

Patient: I love you, you have stolen my heart!

Nurse: No man, you are lying, we only stole your kidney.

emezico

Re: Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
« Reply #1 on: Sep 12, 2013, 08:09 PM »
Hahaha....very funny
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
« Reply #2 on: Sep 13, 2013, 04:23 AM »
LMAO....what a bombshell she just revealed!
Cannot stop laughing.
Very funny!
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
« Reply #3 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:37 PM »
LWkmd. So love is what made that one happen abi? Very funny joke i have to confess.
