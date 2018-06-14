Jun 14, 2018, 01:01 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
Author
Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
joker
Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
A patient claims to love his nurse. The following conversation ensued:
Patient: I love you, you have stolen my heart!
Nurse: No man, you are lying, we only stole your kidney.
emezico
Re: Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
Hahaha....very funny
Shola Sholaz
Re: Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
LMAO....what a bombshell she just revealed!
Cannot stop laughing.
Very funny!
EbukaOkafor14
Re: Hilarious Joke - A Randy Patient
LWkmd. So love is what made that one happen abi? Very funny joke i have to confess.
