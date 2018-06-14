This morning, Akpos' Landlord was complaining that Eazy had impregnated his daughter. .As Akpos over-heard the landlord shouting, he came out of his apartment and asked the landlord.AKPOS: Landlord, what has Eazy done this time?.LANDLORD: Eazy got the mind to impregnate my only daughter.AKPOS: Oga landlord, are you sure of what you are saying?LANDLORD: Yes, this morning I saw my daughter vomiting, when I noticed that she is pregnant, I asked her who impregnated her and she said that Eazy is responsible.AKPOS: Abomination! Eazy is a fool. Oga landlord since I have been sleeping with your wife, have you got any report that I have impregnated her?What do you think happened to Akpos?