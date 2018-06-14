Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord

joker

Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
joker
This morning, Akpos' Landlord was complaining that Eazy had impregnated his daughter. .

As Akpos over-heard the landlord shouting, he came out of his apartment and asked the landlord.

AKPOS: Landlord, what has Eazy done this time?.

LANDLORD: Eazy got the mind to impregnate my only daughter.

AKPOS: Oga landlord, are you sure of what you are saying?

LANDLORD: Yes, this morning I saw my daughter vomiting, when I noticed that she is pregnant, I asked her who impregnated her and she said that Eazy is responsible.

AKPOS: Abomination! Eazy is a fool. Oga landlord since I have been sleeping with your wife, have you got any report that I have impregnated her?

What do you think happened to Akpos?

emezico

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
emezico
Akpors will probably get the beating of his life and will be given a quit notice from the appartment. :P
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
Shola Sholaz
I've stopped reading Akpos jokes...The last time I did I hit my head on a wall as a result of uncontrollable laughter!
Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
Folami David
LMAO
He needs to be sent out of that house.
Very funny....
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
Shola Sholaz
Akpos is a just a funny human being!
He needs to be LOCKED UP in KiriKiri
Jafar Anka

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
Jafar Anka
he is so funny
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
Shola Sholaz
You can say that again Jafar!
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Landlord
Nifemi Donald
There is nothing that can be done about this, Akpos will be killed.
