Personally remix ft AsuupersonallyPersonally............X3Personally............x3Personally I once had itI don tire to feed my bodyI just dey fear my books like sey I neva jacked itPeople reason dt am joking like itAaaah.......Na wetin be disASUU na wetin I seeSaga........them no wan greeThem sey FG no gree payPersonally...Professionally,this strike is ntintentionallyBut the effect is physically,do they want us togo radicallyEmotionally psychologicallyour girls forcefully are going biologicallyintercourseually,dramatically and them sey them no wangreeYeah exceptionallyWe need to go spirituallyThem reason na financiallyBut magically them dey groove internationallyNawa.........nawataicallyWaka.........nafrom my dictionarySaga....them no wan greeThey sey them no wan gree..