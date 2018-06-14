Personally remix ft Asuu
personally
Personally............X3
Personally............x3
Personally I once had it
I don tire to feed my body
I just dey fear my books like sey I neva jacked it
People reason dt am joking like it
Aaaah.......Na wetin be dis
ASUU na wetin I see
Saga........them no wan gree
Them sey FG no gree payChorus
Personally...Professionally,this strike is nt
intentionally
But the effect is physically,do they want us to
go radically
Emotionally psychologically
our girls forcefully are going biologically
intercourseually,dramatically and them sey them no wan
greeChorus
Yeah exceptionally
We need to go spiritually
Them reason na financially
But magically them dey groove internationally
Nawa.........nawataically
Waka.........nafrom my dictionary
Saga....them no wan gree
They sey them no wan gree..