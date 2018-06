Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola are expecting their third child.Busola, a former Zenith Bank staff showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the launch of High Flyer magazine over the weekend. Even with her baby bump, Busola looked quite stunning in her leather pants.The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Alex in 2010. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their second child, a daughter months later.Let’s start guessing if it’s a girl or boy