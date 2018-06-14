Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms  (Read 675 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
« on: Sep 13, 2013, 07:31 PM »
WIFE: Honey before we got married, you used to give me gifts and expensive jewelry.

HUSBAND: Yes, and?

WIFE: How come you don't do it anymore?

HUSBAND: Have you ever seen a fisherman giving worms to the fish after catching it?

Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
« Reply #1 on: Sep 17, 2013, 12:57 PM »
What a wonderful reply by the husband.
LMAO I'm sure the wife sees the reality now.
Logged

Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
« Reply #2 on: Sep 20, 2013, 03:08 AM »
LOL This one had me rolling on the floor o.
But come to think of it, the question really explained what the man's point was....
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
« Reply #3 on: Sep 22, 2013, 11:25 PM »
Read it again and it still made me laugh! I can't stop reading the jokes on this website, they're all funny!
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
« Reply #4 on: Jan 13, 2014, 11:55 AM »
Hmmm the husband has just hit the nail on he head.
I guess the wife understands ryt?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 