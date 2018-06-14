Jun 14, 2018, 12:58 AM
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms (Read 675 times)
Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
WIFE: Honey before we got married, you used to give me gifts and expensive jewelry.
HUSBAND: Yes, and?
WIFE: How come you don't do it anymore?
HUSBAND: Have you ever seen a fisherman giving worms to the fish after catching it?
Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
What a wonderful reply by the husband.
LMAO I'm sure the wife sees the reality now.
Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
LOL This one had me rolling on the floor o.
But come to think of it, the question really explained what the man's point was....
Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
Read it again and it still made me laugh! I can't stop reading the jokes on this website, they're all funny!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Wife and Worms
Hmmm the husband has just hit the nail on he head.
I guess the wife understands ryt?
