ABIA STATE UNIVERSITY, UTURU SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE STUDIES ADMISSION INTO POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES FOR 2013/2014 ACADEMIC SESSION
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the underlisted Postgraduate Diploma and Higher Degree Programmes of Abia State University (ABSU) in the 2013/2014 Academic session.
AVAILABLE COURSES
1. FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE
a. DEPARTMENT OF AGRIC ECONOMICS AND EXTENSION
(i) Postgraduate Diploma Programmes in Agricultural Economics and Extension
(ii) M.Sc and Ph.D Programmes in Agricultural Economics and Extension with options in:
Agricultural Economics
i Agricultural Production/Farm Management
ii Agricultural Finance
iii Agricultural Marketing and Co-operatives
iv Environmental Economics
Agricultural Extension
i Rural and Community Development
ii Agricultural Extension Communication
iii Agricultural Extension Planning, and Administration;
iv Gender Issues in Agricultural Extension and Policy
b. DEPARTMENT OF CROP PRODUCTION AND PROTECTION
i Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
ii M.Sc and Ph.D Crop Production and Protection with options in: Agronomy, Agro Forestry and Physiology
c. DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL SCIENCE AND FISHERIES
i Postgraduate Diploma Programmes in Animal Production
ii M.Sc and Ph.D programmes with the following options:
Ruminant Animal Production and Management
Non-Ruminant Animal Production and Management
Reproductive Physiology
Animal Production
d. DEPARTMENT OF SOIL SCIENCE
(i) Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
(ii) M.Sc and Ph.D Programmes in Soil Science, with specialization in:
Soil Fertility and Plant Nutrition
Soil Physics
Soil Chemistry
Soil Pedology
Soil Management and Conservation
Soil Microbiology
e. DEPARTMENT OF FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
The Department offers the following programmes
M.Sc and Ph.D programmes with the following
options:
Food Science and Processing
Food Engineering
2. FACULTY OF BIOLOGICAL AND PHYSICAL SCIENCES
a. DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRY
The Department offers the following programmes
M.Sc and Ph.D Programmes with specialization in:
i. Medical Biochemistry
ii. Nutritional Biochemistry
iii Toxicology
iv. Molecular Biochemistry
v. Environmental Biochemistry
b. DEPARTMENT OF MICROBIOLOGY
The Department offers the following programmes:
i. Postgraduate Diploma in Microbiology
ii. M.Sc and Ph.D programmes in Microbiology with the Following areas of specialization:
Industrial Microbiology
Immunology and Immunochemistry
Medical Microbiology
Environmental Microbiology
Food
Public Health
Agricultural Microbiology
Soil Microbiology
Mycology
c. DEPARTMENT OF PLANT SCIENCE AND BIOTECHNOLOGY (BOTANY)
The Department offers the following programmes in the following areas:
i. M.Sc and Ph..D in Plant Ecology
ii. M.Sc and Ph.D in Plant Pathology (Phytopathology)
iii. M.Sc and Ph.D in Plant Physiology
d. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY
The Department offers the following programmes:
i. Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry (PGD CHE)
ii. M.Sc and Ph.D in the following areas:
Environmental Chemistry
Physical Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
Industrial Chemistry – (Petroleum, Industrial Chemistry technology, Separation Chemistry, etc)
e. DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS
The Department offers the following Programmes:
M.Sc and Ph.D programmes with specialization in:
Complex Analysis
Elasticity
Solid Mechanics
Financial Mathematics
Probability Theory
f. DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICS
The Department offers the following programmes:
i. M.Sc in Astrophysics
ii. M.Sc and Ph.D in Geophysics
iii. M.Sc Atmospheric Physics
iv. M.Sc in Medical Physics
g. DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL BIOLOGY (ZOOLOGY)
M.Sc and Ph.D with specialization in:
Medical Entomology/ Parasitology
Medical Parasitology
Renal and Endocrine Physiology
Environmental Biology
Fisheries and Aquaculture
Hydrobiology
h. DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS
i Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics
3. FACULTY OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
a. DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTANCY
The Department offers the following programmes:
i Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy
ii M.Sc (Accountancy)
iii Ph.D (Accountancy)
b. DEPARTMENT OF MARKETING
The Department Offers the following Programmes
i Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing
ii M.Sc (Marketing)
iii Ph.D (Marketing)
c. DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT
The Department offers the following programmes:
i Postgraduate Diploma in Management
ii M.Sc (Management)
iii Ph.D (Management)
d. DEPARTMENT OF BANKING AND FINANCE
The Department offers the following programmes:
i. Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance
ii. M.Sc in Banking and Finance
iii. Ph.D (Finance)
e. DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMICS
The Department offers the following programmes:
i. Postgraduate Diploma in Economics
ii. M.Sc with Specialization in:
Development Economics
Industrial Economics
Monetary Economics
Quantitative Economics
4. FACULTY OF LAW
The Faculty offers the following Full-Time/Part-Time Programmes in the following areas:
a. LL.M (chosen from the following areas)
Comparative Constitutional Law
Comparative Criminal Law
Comparative Company Law
Jurisprudence and Legal Theory
Intellectual and Industrial Property Law
International Economic Law
International Protection of Human Rights
International Humanitarian Law
b. Ph.D (Course Work and Thesis)
5. FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES
a. DEPARTMENT OF GEOGRAPHY AND PLANNING
The Department offers following programmes:
M.Sc and Ph.D in:
Environmental Management
Climatology
Hydrology and Water Resources
Agricultural Development
Population Geography
Rural Development
b. DEPARTMENT OF ESTATE MANAGEMENT
The Department offers the following programmes:
i. Postgraduate Diploma in Estate Management
ii. M.Sc Degree in Estate Management
iii. Ph.D in Estate Mangement
c. DEPARTMENT OF URBAN AND REGIONAL PLANNING
The Department offers the following programmes
i. Masters in Urban and Regional Planning (MURP)
ii. Ph.D in Urban and Regional Planning
d. DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE
The Department offers the following programmes:
i. Postgraduate Diploma in Architecture
ii. M.Sc (Architecture)
iii. M. Phil (Architecture)
iv. Ph.D (Architecture)
e. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
The Department offers the following Programmes:
i. Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Resource Management (PGDERM)
ii. M.Sc and Ph.D programmes with specialization in the following:
Hydrology and water resources
Pollution and waste Management
Bioremediation and Pollution control
Environmental Health and Safety
Environmental Resource Management
Environmental Engineering Management
6. FACULTY OF EDUCATION
The Faculty offers the following programmes at both Full-Time, Part-Time, and Sandwich in the following areas:
a. Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)
b. M. Ed and Ph.D in the following areas:
- Curriculum Studies
- Measurement and Evaluation
- Educational Admin. and Planning
- Educational Psychology
- Guidance and Counseling
c. M.A and Ph.D in the following areas:
- Education Social Studies
- Education Sociology
- Comparative Education
- Education Philosophy
- Education History
Notes: Forms are also available now for Sandwich Programmes:
7. COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
The College offers the following programmes:
(a) Postgraduate Diploma in Human Physiology and Pharmacology
(b) M.Sc and Ph.D programmes in the following areas:
- Anatomy
- Human Physiology
- Pharmacology in Cardiovascular Pharmacology, Neuropharmacology, Chemotherapy, Endorinology, Ethnopharmacology
- Surgical Pathology
- Environmental Health Sciences
(c) M.Sc, and Ph.D Programmes in Clinical Optometry and Fellowship of the Nigerian College of Optometrist (FNCO).
8. MJCE FACULTY OF HUMANITES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
The Faculty offers the following programmes:
a. Postgraduate Diploma in the following areas:
- Library and Information Science (PGDLIS)
- Public Administration (PGDPA)
- International Studies (PGDIS)
- Mass Communication (PGDMC)
- Translation Studies (PGDTS)
b. M.A in the Following:
- Literature – in –English
- Applied Linguistics
- Linguistics
- Igbo
- History and International Relations
i. M.Sc (International Affairs & Diplomacy)
ii. Masters in (Public Administration) MPA
iii. M.Sc (Public Administration)
iv. M.Sc (Industrial Sociology and Personnel Management)
v. MA Degree in Mass Communication with specialization in: Broadcasting, Print Media and Advertising and Public Relation
vi. MA and Ph.D Degree in Religious Studies with specialization in: Christian Theology, Religion and Society, Church History,Biblical Studies (Old/T and New/T) African Traditional Religion.
vii. MA and Ph.D Degree in Foreign Language and Translation Studies with Options in: French Language & Linguistics (FLL), French Literature (FLT), Professional Translation Studies (French/English or English Igbo) and African and Caribbean Literature in France (ACL).
viii. MLis (Library and Information Science)
C. Ph.D Programmes in the underlisted (for candidates who already possess M.A in the relevant field
- Literature-in-English
- History and International Relations
- Linguistics
- Applied Linguistics
- Igbo
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
The following shall constitute the minimum entry requirements to our postgraduate programmes:
1. POSTGRADUATE DIPLOMA PROGRAMME
A graduate from a recognized University or a person with a qualification adjudged to be equivalent to a first degree may be admitted, provided the Matriculation and Departmental requirements of this University are satisfied. A holder of a minimum of Upper Credit in the HND from a recognized Institution may also be admitted.
a. Applicants for PGD in Business Administration must in addition possess credits at O’ level in English Language, Mathematics, and Economics.
b. Applicants for Diploma in Estate Management must possess good honours degree in the Social and Environmental Sciences, or HND in Urban and Regional Planning or full professional qualification with relevant experience in the appropriate professional examinations of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners and the relevant cognate experience may be considered.
c. For postgraduate Diploma in Microbiology, applicants must possess one of the following: B.Sc or HND in Microbiology, Biochemistry, Zoology, Botany, Laboratory Technology, Food Science and Technology or Chemistry.
d. For Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmacology and Physiology, applicants must possess B.Sc in allied services from reputable universities and those with Lower CGPA.
2. MASTERS DEGREE PROGRAMME
a. A candidate with a first degree from a recognized University having a minimum of a second class lower division may be admitted, provided the University Matriculation and Departmental requirements are satisfied. However, candidates with CGPA of 2.6 on 4pt scale or 3. 00 on 5pt scale and above will be given preference.
b. A candidate with a good postgraduate diploma from a recognized University may also be admitted.
c. Candidates for Masters of Library and Information Science who do not hold a degree in Library and Information Science may be required to do Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Science.
d. Applicants for Business Administration Course and Industrial Sociology and Personnel Management programmes are required to have credit level passes in English language, Mathematics and Economics at O’ Level.
e. For the Masters Degree in Surgical Pathology or Human Physiology, applicants must have MB.B.ch or equivalent degree obtained from this University or any recognized University. Also for the Masters Degree in Human Physiology, a good Second Class Honours in Physiology is acceptable. In addition, a good degree in related subject provided the Physiology content is substantial, will be considered.
f. For the Masters Degree in Urban and Regional Planning, Estate Management, holders of Abia State University Postgraduate Diploma, or Postgraduate diploma in any recognized Universities in Urban and Regional Planning at the Merit level and above with be considered.
g. For M.Sc in Clinical Optometry, applicants must have OD from accredited school and ODORBN with a CGPA of not less than 3.00 in 5pt scale.
3. DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY (Ph.D) DEGREE
a. A candidate with a good Masters degree (NOT MBA) in the relevant or related discipline which includes course work and a defended research dissertation from a recognized University may be admitted, provided the University matriculation requirement is satisfied.
b. Candidate with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 on the 4 point scale or 4.0 point on 5 point scale will be given preference. Candidates must have obtained (60%) Sixty percent average in both the course work and the MASTERS Dissertation examined by an External Examiner and involving an oral defence. In addition to these admission requirements, candidates may be required to present themselves for selection test and or interview.
CREDENTIALS
Photocopies of NYSC Discharge/Exemption certificate, photocopies of all qualifying credentials, including O’ level must be attached to the competed application forms, as well as, arrange for their transcripts to be sent directly to the Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies. Non-Receipt of transcripts in time is at the detriment of the applicant.
DURATION OF PROGRAMMES
Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
a. Full-Time Diploma: Minimum of three semesters and a maximum of six semesters.
b. Part-Time Diploma: Minimum of four semesters and a maximum of eight semesters.
Masters Degree Programmes
a. Full-Time: A minimum of three semesters and a maximum of ten semesters.
b. Part-Time: A minimum of four semesters and a maximum of eight semesters
Ph.D Programme
a. Full-Time: A minimum of four semesters and a maximum of ten semesters.
b. Part-Time: A minimum of six semesters and a maximum of fourteen semesters.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
a. Proceed to any of the bank: First Bank Plc, Zenith; UBA, Ecobank Plc; ABSU MFB Uturu, Keystone Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Union Bank; Mainstreet Bank Plc and Sky Bank Plcon the e-transact network and request to pay the application fee of N11,500 (Eleven thousand, five hundred naira) for the form, service charges inclusive.
b. Collect the e-transact receipt from the Bank on payment and proceed to any Internet Centre for the completion of the form.
c. Log on to the ABSU portal www.absuu.net
and complete the application form.
d. Finally confirm your entry and print a copy of the form as well as three copies of the Referee’s confidential report which will be forwarded to your referees for completion (two of these should be your teachers at the University level)
Deadline for application: 31st December 2013.
Successful candidates are expected to commence lectures thereafter.