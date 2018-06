ABIA STATE UNIVERSITY, UTURU SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE STUDIES ADMISSION INTO POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES FOR 2013/2014 ACADEMIC SESSIONApplications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the underlisted Postgraduate Diploma and Higher Degree Programmes of Abia State University (ABSU) in the 2013/2014 Academic session.AVAILABLE COURSES1. FACULTY OF AGRICULTUREa. DEPARTMENT OF AGRIC ECONOMICS AND EXTENSION(i) Postgraduate Diploma Programmes in Agricultural Economics and Extension(ii) M.Sc and Ph.D Programmes in Agricultural Economics and Extension with options in:Agricultural Economicsi Agricultural Production/Farm Managementii Agricultural Financeiii Agricultural Marketing and Co-operativesiv Environmental EconomicsAgricultural Extensioni Rural and Community Developmentii Agricultural Extension Communicationiii Agricultural Extension Planning, and Administration;iv Gender Issues in Agricultural Extension and Policyb. DEPARTMENT OF CROP PRODUCTION AND PROTECTIONi Postgraduate Diploma Programmesii M.Sc and Ph.D Crop Production and Protection with options in: Agronomy, Agro Forestry and Physiologyc. DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL SCIENCE AND FISHERIESi Postgraduate Diploma Programmes in Animal Productionii M.Sc and Ph.D programmes with the following options:Ruminant Animal Production and ManagementNon-Ruminant Animal Production and ManagementReproductive PhysiologyAnimal Productiond. DEPARTMENT OF SOIL SCIENCE(i) Postgraduate Diploma Programmes(ii) M.Sc and Ph.D Programmes in Soil Science, with specialization in:Soil Fertility and Plant NutritionSoil PhysicsSoil ChemistrySoil PedologySoil Management and ConservationSoil Microbiologye. DEPARTMENT OF FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYThe Department offers the following programmesM.Sc and Ph.D programmes with the followingoptions:Food Science and ProcessingFood Engineering2. FACULTY OF BIOLOGICAL AND PHYSICAL SCIENCESa. DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRYThe Department offers the following programmesM.Sc and Ph.D Programmes with specialization in:i. Medical Biochemistryii. Nutritional Biochemistryiii Toxicologyiv. Molecular Biochemistryv. Environmental Biochemistryb. DEPARTMENT OF MICROBIOLOGYThe Department offers the following programmes:i. Postgraduate Diploma in Microbiologyii. M.Sc and Ph.D programmes in Microbiology with the Following areas of specialization:Industrial MicrobiologyImmunology and ImmunochemistryMedical MicrobiologyEnvironmental MicrobiologyFoodPublic HealthAgricultural MicrobiologySoil MicrobiologyMycologyc. DEPARTMENT OF PLANT SCIENCE AND BIOTECHNOLOGY (BOTANY)The Department offers the following programmes in the following areas:i. M.Sc and Ph..D in Plant Ecologyii. M.Sc and Ph.D in Plant Pathology (Phytopathology)iii. M.Sc and Ph.D in Plant Physiologyd. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRYThe Department offers the following programmes:i. Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry (PGD CHE)ii. M.Sc and Ph.D in the following areas:Environmental ChemistryPhysical ChemistryInorganic ChemistryOrganic ChemistryAnalytical ChemistryIndustrial Chemistry – (Petroleum, Industrial Chemistry technology, Separation Chemistry, etc)e. DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICSThe Department offers the following Programmes:M.Sc and Ph.D programmes with specialization in:Complex AnalysisElasticitySolid MechanicsFinancial MathematicsProbability Theoryf. DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICSThe Department offers the following programmes:i. M.Sc in Astrophysicsii. M.Sc and Ph.D in Geophysicsiii. M.Sc Atmospheric Physicsiv. M.Sc in Medical Physicsg. DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL BIOLOGY (ZOOLOGY)M.Sc and Ph.D with specialization in:Medical Entomology/ ParasitologyMedical ParasitologyRenal and Endocrine PhysiologyEnvironmental BiologyFisheries and AquacultureHydrobiologyh. DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICSi Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics3. FACULTY OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATIONa. DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTANCYThe Department offers the following programmes:i Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancyii M.Sc (Accountancy)iii Ph.D (Accountancy)b. DEPARTMENT OF MARKETINGThe Department Offers the following Programmesi Postgraduate Diploma in Marketingii M.Sc (Marketing)iii Ph.D (Marketing)c. DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENTThe Department offers the following programmes:i Postgraduate Diploma in Managementii M.Sc (Management)iii Ph.D (Management)d. DEPARTMENT OF BANKING AND FINANCEThe Department offers the following programmes:i. Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Financeii. M.Sc in Banking and Financeiii. Ph.D (Finance)e. DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMICSThe Department offers the following programmes:i. Postgraduate Diploma in Economicsii. M.Sc with Specialization in:Development EconomicsIndustrial EconomicsMonetary EconomicsQuantitative Economics4. FACULTY OF LAWThe Faculty offers the following Full-Time/Part-Time Programmes in the following areas:a. LL.M (chosen from the following areas)Comparative Constitutional LawComparative Criminal LawComparative Company LawJurisprudence and Legal TheoryIntellectual and Industrial Property LawInternational Economic LawInternational Protection of Human RightsInternational Humanitarian Lawb. Ph.D (Course Work and Thesis)5. FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIESa. DEPARTMENT OF GEOGRAPHY AND PLANNINGThe Department offers following programmes:M.Sc and Ph.D in:Environmental ManagementClimatologyHydrology and Water ResourcesAgricultural DevelopmentPopulation GeographyRural Developmentb. DEPARTMENT OF ESTATE MANAGEMENTThe Department offers the following programmes:i. Postgraduate Diploma in Estate Managementii. M.Sc Degree in Estate Managementiii. Ph.D in Estate Mangementc. DEPARTMENT OF URBAN AND REGIONAL PLANNINGThe Department offers the following programmesi. Masters in Urban and Regional Planning (MURP)ii. Ph.D in Urban and Regional Planningd. DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTUREThe Department offers the following programmes:i. Postgraduate Diploma in Architectureii. M.Sc (Architecture)iii. M. Phil (Architecture)iv. Ph.D (Architecture)e. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENTThe Department offers the following Programmes:i. Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Resource Management (PGDERM)ii. M.Sc and Ph.D programmes with specialization in the following:Hydrology and water resourcesPollution and waste ManagementBioremediation and Pollution controlEnvironmental Health and SafetyEnvironmental Resource ManagementEnvironmental Engineering Management6. FACULTY OF EDUCATIONThe Faculty offers the following programmes at both Full-Time, Part-Time, and Sandwich in the following areas:a. Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)b. M. Ed and Ph.D in the following areas:- Curriculum Studies- Measurement and Evaluation- Educational Admin. and Planning- Educational Psychology- Guidance and Counselingc. M.A and Ph.D in the following areas:- Education Social Studies- Education Sociology- Comparative Education- Education Philosophy- Education HistoryNotes: Forms are also available now for Sandwich Programmes:7. COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCESThe College offers the following programmes:(a) Postgraduate Diploma in Human Physiology and Pharmacology(b) M.Sc and Ph.D programmes in the following areas:- Anatomy- Human Physiology- Pharmacology in Cardiovascular Pharmacology, Neuropharmacology, Chemotherapy, Endorinology, Ethnopharmacology- Surgical Pathology- Environmental Health Sciences(c) M.Sc, and Ph.D Programmes in Clinical Optometry and Fellowship of the Nigerian College of Optometrist (FNCO).8. MJCE FACULTY OF HUMANITES AND SOCIAL SCIENCESThe Faculty offers the following programmes:a. Postgraduate Diploma in the following areas:- Library and Information Science (PGDLIS)- Public Administration (PGDPA)- International Studies (PGDIS)- Mass Communication (PGDMC)- Translation Studies (PGDTS)b. M.A in the Following:- Literature – in –English- Applied Linguistics- Linguistics- Igbo- History and International Relationsi. M.Sc (International Affairs & Diplomacy)ii. Masters in (Public Administration) MPAiii. M.Sc (Public Administration)iv. M.Sc (Industrial Sociology and Personnel Management)v. MA Degree in Mass Communication with specialization in: Broadcasting, Print Media and Advertising and Public Relationvi. MA and Ph.D Degree in Religious Studies with specialization in: Christian Theology, Religion and Society, Church History,Biblical Studies (Old/T and New/T) African Traditional Religion.vii. MA and Ph.D Degree in Foreign Language and Translation Studies with Options in: French Language & Linguistics (FLL), French Literature (FLT), Professional Translation Studies (French/English or English Igbo) and African and Caribbean Literature in France (ACL).viii. MLis (Library and Information Science)C. Ph.D Programmes in the underlisted (for candidates who already possess M.A in the relevant field- Literature-in-English- History and International Relations- Linguistics- Applied Linguistics- IgboADMISSION REQUIREMENTSThe following shall constitute the minimum entry requirements to our postgraduate programmes:1. POSTGRADUATE DIPLOMA PROGRAMMEA graduate from a recognized University or a person with a qualification adjudged to be equivalent to a first degree may be admitted, provided the Matriculation and Departmental requirements of this University are satisfied. A holder of a minimum of Upper Credit in the HND from a recognized Institution may also be admitted.a. Applicants for PGD in Business Administration must in addition possess credits at O’ level in English Language, Mathematics, and Economics.b. Applicants for Diploma in Estate Management must possess good honours degree in the Social and Environmental Sciences, or HND in Urban and Regional Planning or full professional qualification with relevant experience in the appropriate professional examinations of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners and the relevant cognate experience may be considered.c. For postgraduate Diploma in Microbiology, applicants must possess one of the following: B.Sc or HND in Microbiology, Biochemistry, Zoology, Botany, Laboratory Technology, Food Science and Technology or Chemistry.d. For Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmacology and Physiology, applicants must possess B.Sc in allied services from reputable universities and those with Lower CGPA.2. MASTERS DEGREE PROGRAMMEa. A candidate with a first degree from a recognized University having a minimum of a second class lower division may be admitted, provided the University Matriculation and Departmental requirements are satisfied. However, candidates with CGPA of 2.6 on 4pt scale or 3. 00 on 5pt scale and above will be given preference.b. A candidate with a good postgraduate diploma from a recognized University may also be admitted.c. Candidates for Masters of Library and Information Science who do not hold a degree in Library and Information Science may be required to do Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Science.d. Applicants for Business Administration Course and Industrial Sociology and Personnel Management programmes are required to have credit level passes in English language, Mathematics and Economics at O’ Level.e. For the Masters Degree in Surgical Pathology or Human Physiology, applicants must have MB.B.ch or equivalent degree obtained from this University or any recognized University. Also for the Masters Degree in Human Physiology, a good Second Class Honours in Physiology is acceptable. In addition, a good degree in related subject provided the Physiology content is substantial, will be considered.f. For the Masters Degree in Urban and Regional Planning, Estate Management, holders of Abia State University Postgraduate Diploma, or Postgraduate diploma in any recognized Universities in Urban and Regional Planning at the Merit level and above with be considered.g. For M.Sc in Clinical Optometry, applicants must have OD from accredited school and ODORBN with a CGPA of not less than 3.00 in 5pt scale.3. DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY (Ph.D) DEGREEa. A candidate with a good Masters degree (NOT MBA) in the relevant or related discipline which includes course work and a defended research dissertation from a recognized University may be admitted, provided the University matriculation requirement is satisfied.b. Candidate with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 on the 4 point scale or 4.0 point on 5 point scale will be given preference. Candidates must have obtained (60%) Sixty percent average in both the course work and the MASTERS Dissertation examined by an External Examiner and involving an oral defence. In addition to these admission requirements, candidates may be required to present themselves for selection test and or interview.CREDENTIALSPhotocopies of NYSC Discharge/Exemption certificate, photocopies of all qualifying credentials, including O’ level must be attached to the competed application forms, as well as, arrange for their transcripts to be sent directly to the Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies. Non-Receipt of transcripts in time is at the detriment of the applicant.DURATION OF PROGRAMMESPostgraduate Diploma Programmesa. Full-Time Diploma: Minimum of three semesters and a maximum of six semesters.b. Part-Time Diploma: Minimum of four semesters and a maximum of eight semesters.Masters Degree Programmesa. Full-Time: A minimum of three semesters and a maximum of ten semesters.b. Part-Time: A minimum of four semesters and a maximum of eight semestersPh.D Programmea. Full-Time: A minimum of four semesters and a maximum of ten semesters.b. Part-Time: A minimum of six semesters and a maximum of fourteen semesters.METHOD OF APPLICATIONa. Proceed to any of the bank: First Bank Plc, Zenith; UBA, Ecobank Plc; ABSU MFB Uturu, Keystone Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Union Bank; Mainstreet Bank Plc and Sky Bank Plcon the e-transact network and request to pay the application fee of N11,500 (Eleven thousand, five hundred naira) for the form, service charges inclusive.b. Collect the e-transact receipt from the Bank on payment and proceed to any Internet Centre for the completion of the form.c. Log on to the ABSU portal www.absuu.net and complete the application form.d. Finally confirm your entry and print a copy of the form as well as three copies of the Referee’s confidential report which will be forwarded to your referees for completion (two of these should be your teachers at the University level)Deadline for application: 31st December 2013.Successful candidates are expected to commence lectures thereafter.