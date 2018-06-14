Applications are invited from qualified candidates for admission into the under listed Postgraduate Diploma and higher degree (full-time, part-time and weekend) programmes of Imo State University in the 2013/2014 academic session.
INSTRUCTION: Below is the application procedure for 2013/2014 Postgraduate Online Application.
• (Requirements): Prospective candidate must have personal email account and working phone number.
• Log into www.imsuonline.edu.ng
to download and read the prospectus
.
• Candidate starts application by entering the 10-digit PIN obtained from IMSU micro-finance bank to continue the application process.
• Next, candidate prints out completed online form duly signed and submitted with the following forms to be downloaded from the portal:
• Three copies of reference form.
• Transcript label to be attached to your transcript and other relevant documents to the Postgraduate School.
• Candidate gets update from IMSU iCT through e-mail and/or SMS message.
Apply here: Imo State University Postgraduate Portal