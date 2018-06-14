Pages: [1]   Go Down

Imo State University 2013/2014 Postgraduate Admissions
Applications are invited from qualified candidates for admission into the under listed Postgraduate Diploma and higher degree (full-time, part-time and weekend) programmes of Imo State University in the 2013/2014 academic session.

INSTRUCTION: Below is the application procedure for 2013/2014 Postgraduate Online Application.
•   (Requirements): Prospective candidate must have personal email account and working phone number.
•   Log into www.imsuonline.edu.ng to download and read the prospectus.
•   Candidate starts application by entering the 10-digit PIN obtained from IMSU micro-finance bank to continue the application process.
•   Next, candidate prints out completed online form duly signed and submitted with the following forms to be downloaded from the portal:
•   Three copies of reference form.
•   Transcript label to be attached to your transcript and other relevant documents to the Postgraduate School.
•   Candidate gets update from IMSU iCT through e-mail and/or SMS message.

Apply here: Imo State University Postgraduate Portal
