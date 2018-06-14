This is to inform Students that the Kwara State University (KWASU) policy on Students Registration stipulates that the period for normal Students registration would be two weeks from the date of resumption for a session and one week of late registration. It should be noted that the two weeks period of registration for this session lapsed on Monday, 26thAugust, 2013.Consequently, any registration after 26th August, 2013 will be treated as Late Registration which attracts late registration fee of N5, 000.00 (Five thousand naira) only.The above is for the information of all concerned students.