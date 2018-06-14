Pages: [1]   Go Down

Canon PowerShot A800 10MP Compact Digital Camera with 3.3x Optical Zoom - ₦19,000.00

Canon PowerShot A800 10MP Compact Digital Camera with 3.3x Optical Zoom - ₦19,000.00
Sep 16, 2013, 09:31 PM
[float=left][/float] Canon PowerShot A800 is a compact digital camera with a reliable full auto that uses scene recognition to adjust settings; a program mode with options for white balance, focus, metering, ISO, and colour effects; and 13 special scene modes like Fireworks, Long Shutter, Foliage, and Kids and Pets.

The camera also has a Face Self-Timer, which, when activated, will wait to take a shot until the camera detects an additional face in the frame. If you like taking a lot of close-up macro shots, the A800 is a great option for the money. You can get very close--down to 0.4 inch--and get sharp shots with nice fine detail when shooting at ISO 100.

SPECIFICATIONS

Brief Specs:
•   10.0 MP and 3.3x optical zoom
•   Smart Auto intelligently selects settings from 19 predefined shooting situations
•   2 AA batteries power enables you to easily power up on the go
•   Bright, clear 2.5-inch LCD
•   Scene modes such as Super Vivid, Poster Effect and Blur Reduction

Sensor:
•   Lens: 6.6-21.6mm f/3.0-5.8 (37-122mm equiv.)
•   File formats: JPEG

Exposure:
•   Shutter speeds: 15" - 1/2000
•   Exp. compensation: +/- 2 stops at 1/3 steps
•   Exp. modes: Scene
•   Metering modes: Multi-Area, Semi-Spot, Spot

Features:
•   Autofocus (AF areas): 9
•   Live View: Yes
•   Video mode: 640 x 480p @ 30 FPS

Built and Motes:
•   LCD: 2.5", 240 x 160 pixels, fixed
•   Flash: Yes, guide number 3 meters
•   Storage: SD, SDHC, SDXC
•   Weight: 186 g
•   Dimensions: 94 x 61 x 31 mm

Order Now: Canon PowerShot A800 10MP Compact Digital Camera with 3.3x Optical Zoom

Post your review about the product and visit (http://www.rotcomonline.com) for more information and purchase decision
