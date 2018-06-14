[float=left]
[/float] Canon PowerShot A800 is a compact digital camera with a reliable full auto that uses scene recognition to adjust settings; a program mode with options for white balance, focus, metering, ISO, and colour effects; and 13 special scene modes like Fireworks, Long Shutter, Foliage, and Kids and Pets.
The camera also has a Face Self-Timer, which, when activated, will wait to take a shot until the camera detects an additional face in the frame. If you like taking a lot of close-up macro shots, the A800 is a great option for the money. You can get very close--down to 0.4 inch--and get sharp shots with nice fine detail when shooting at ISO 100.SPECIFICATIONS
Brief Specs:
• 10.0 MP and 3.3x optical zoom
• Smart Auto intelligently selects settings from 19 predefined shooting situations
• 2 AA batteries power enables you to easily power up on the go
• Bright, clear 2.5-inch LCD
• Scene modes such as Super Vivid, Poster Effect and Blur ReductionSensor:
• Lens: 6.6-21.6mm f/3.0-5.8 (37-122mm equiv.)
• File formats: JPEGExposure:
• Shutter speeds: 15" - 1/2000
• Exp. compensation: +/- 2 stops at 1/3 steps
• Exp. modes: Scene
• Metering modes: Multi-Area, Semi-Spot, SpotFeatures:
• Autofocus (AF areas): 9
• Live View: Yes
• Video mode: 640 x 480p @ 30 FPSBuilt and Motes:
• LCD: 2.5", 240 x 160 pixels, fixed
• Flash: Yes, guide number 3 meters
• Storage: SD, SDHC, SDXC
• Weight: 186 g
• Dimensions: 94 x 61 x 31 mm
Post your review about the product and visit (http://www.rotcomonline.com) for more information and purchase decision