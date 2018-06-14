If swimming is a good exercise to stay FIT, why are whales FAT??Why is the place in a stadium where people SIT, called a STAND?Why is that everyone wants to go to HEAVEN but nobody wants to DIE?Shall I say that there is racial discrimination even in chess as the WHITE piece is moved FIRST?In our country, we have FREEDOM of SPEECH, then why do we have TELEPHONE BILLS?If money doesn't grow on TREES then why do banks have BRANCHES?Why doesn't GLUE stick to its BOTTLE?Why do you still call it a BUILDING when its already BUILT?If its true that we are here to HELP others, what are others HERE for?If you arent supposed to DRINK and DRIVE why do bars have PARKING lots?If All The Nations In The World Are In Debt, Where Did All The Money Go..?When Dog Food Is New With Improved Taste, Who Tests It..?If The "Black Box" Flight Recorder Is Never Damaged During A Plane Crash, Why Isn't The Whole Airplane Made Out Of That Stuff..?Who Copy wrote The Copyright Symbol..?Can You Cry Under Water..?Why do Round Pizza come in a Square Box..?Why Do People Say "You've Been Working Like A Dog" When Dogs Just Sit Around All Day..??We all are Living in a seriously funny world..!!!