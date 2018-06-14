Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Evolution Of Dance  (Read 430 times)

emezico

Evolution Of Dance
« on: Sep 18, 2013, 07:05 AM »


Folks, what are your thoughts about the image above, "evolution of dance"?
Logged

Folami David

Re: Evolution Of Dance
« Reply #1 on: Sep 20, 2013, 02:32 AM »
Hehehehehe It's the girl and boys that are existing right now...
They are the Main Cause!
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Evolution Of Dance
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:37 PM »
Dance has just turned to another things and it is bound to get worse. We just have to deal with it,
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 