Jun 14, 2018, 12:52 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Evolution Of Dance
Go Down
Author
Topic: Evolution Of Dance (Read 430 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Evolution Of Dance
«
on:
Sep 18, 2013, 07:05 AM
Folks, what are your thoughts about the image above, "evolution of dance"?
Folami David
Commando
Re: Evolution Of Dance
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 20, 2013, 02:32 AM
Hehehehehe It's the girl and boys that are existing right now...
They are the Main Cause!
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Re: Evolution Of Dance
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 12:37 PM
Dance has just turned to another things and it is bound to get worse. We just have to deal with it,
