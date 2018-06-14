Jun 14, 2018, 12:55 AM
Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
N
Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
«
on:
Sep 20, 2013, 01:31 PM
AKPOS: What is the cost of the plastic surgery?
DOCTOR: Its about N 900,000.
AKPOS: What!? Doctor that's too expensive. Okay...err...what if I bring the plastic?
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 22, 2013, 11:20 PM
LMAO...I'm not surprised cos he has been confirmed a lunatic a long time ago so whatever he says is always stupid.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 12:01 PM
Useless Akpos is being stupid all because he doesn't want to spend money. He is just a clown.
Logged
