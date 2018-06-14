Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery  (Read 470 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
« on: Sep 20, 2013, 01:31 PM »
AKPOS: What is the cost of the plastic surgery?

DOCTOR: Its about N 900,000.

AKPOS: What!? Doctor that's too expensive. Okay...err...what if I bring the plastic?

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
« Reply #1 on: Sep 22, 2013, 11:20 PM »
LMAO...I'm not surprised cos he has been confirmed a lunatic a long time ago so whatever he says is always stupid.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Plastic Surgery
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:01 PM »
Useless Akpos is being stupid all because he doesn't want to spend money. He is just a clown.
