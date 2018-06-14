Jun 14, 2018, 12:56 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
TRUE or FALSE?
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: TRUE or FALSE? (Read 525 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
TRUE or FALSE?
«
on:
Sep 21, 2013, 08:25 PM »
TRUE OR FALSE?
A survey showed that 90% of guys who return from drugs stores or pharmacies with vitamin C tablets actually went to buy condoms only to meet familiar faces at the counter.
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: TRUE or FALSE?
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 22, 2013, 11:13 PM »
Hahahahahahhahaha
I agree with this one.
It is very much true!
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: TRUE or FALSE?
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 12:06 PM »
So many people must be guilty of this one for sure. I agree totally with this one. Maybe they met their Pastor.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
TRUE or FALSE?
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2