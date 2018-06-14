Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hard to be a woman?  (Read 607 times)

emezico

Hard to be a woman?
« on: Sep 22, 2013, 07:34 PM »


Ladies, true or false?
Shola Sholaz

« Reply #1 on: Sep 22, 2013, 10:49 PM »
I just cannot stop laughing @ this one.
Very funny!
LMFAO.....
EbukaOkafor14

« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:26 PM »
It can be hard when they give birth to their kids. That's one area where i can confidently say this.
