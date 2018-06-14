Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer  (Read 949 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
« on: Sep 24, 2013, 03:31 AM »
A woman from Polokwane calls a nearby police station and the following conversation ensued:

WOMAN: [crying] I sent my husband to buy potatoes it's been 6 hours and he hasn't returned.                      

Then there was a bit of silence and the voice at the other end was like "Errrr...I'm sorry madam...uhm can't you find something else to cook?"

Source: Silly police officer
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
« Reply #1 on: Sep 27, 2013, 02:23 AM »
LMAO Naughty Policeman I must say. He must be from Nigeria for him to be this naughty. Can't stop laughing...
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
« Reply #2 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:00 PM »
This policemen are very daft o. Is she talking about her cooking or about her missing husband? hahaha
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 04:04 PM »
Is this one a policeman? hahahaha What sort of thing is this? We no safe for this country o. LMFAO
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
« Reply #4 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:11 PM »
Calling this police officer Silly is an understatement. He is such an inexperienced fool. Haha
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 