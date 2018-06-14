Jun 14, 2018, 01:02 AM
Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
joker
Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
A woman from Polokwane calls a nearby police station and the following conversation ensued:
WOMAN: [crying] I sent my husband to buy potatoes it's been 6 hours and he hasn't returned.
Then there was a bit of silence and the voice at the other end was like "Errrr...I'm sorry madam...uhm can't you find something else to cook?"
Silly police officer
Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
LMAO Naughty Policeman I must say. He must be from Nigeria for him to be this naughty. Can't stop laughing...
Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
This policemen are very daft o. Is she talking about her cooking or about her missing husband? hahaha
Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
Is this one a policeman? hahahaha What sort of thing is this? We no safe for this country o. LMFAO
Re: Hilarious Joke - Silly police officer
Calling this police officer Silly is an understatement. He is such an inexperienced fool. Haha
Tags:
