Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Marriage Court  (Read 675 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Marriage Court
« on: Sep 24, 2013, 05:31 PM »
Akpos was charged to court for beating up his wife.

JUDGE: Why did you hit your wife with a CHAIR?

AKPOS: Because I couldn't lift the TABLE.

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Marriage Court
« Reply #1 on: Sep 27, 2013, 02:17 AM »
Akpors needs to be sentenced to death by hanging !!!
LMAO
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Marriage Court
« Reply #2 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:07 PM »
Akpos has just jumped from frying pan to fire. He is just a peacock with the kind of thing he does
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Marriage Court
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 03:52 PM »
Akpos is still speaking confidently with no form of remorse at all. Maybe he should be killed once and for all.
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Marriage Court
« Reply #4 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:23 PM »
Akpos doesn't think twice before talking so that is a sign that depicts he doesn't care what happens.
