Jun 14, 2018, 01:05 AM
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Marriage Court (Read 675 times)
joker
Sep 24, 2013, 05:31 PM »
Akpos was charged to court for beating up his wife.
JUDGE: Why did you hit your wife with a CHAIR?
AKPOS: Because I couldn't lift the TABLE.
Source:
Marriage Court
Shola Sholaz
Sep 27, 2013, 02:17 AM »
Akpors needs to be sentenced to death by hanging !!!
LMAO
Nifemi Donald
Jan 05, 2014, 02:07 PM »
Akpos has just jumped from frying pan to fire. He is just a peacock with the kind of thing he does
EbukaOkafor14
Jan 11, 2014, 03:52 PM »
Akpos is still speaking confidently with no form of remorse at all. Maybe he should be killed once and for all.
femifemzy3
Jan 12, 2014, 03:23 PM »
Akpos doesn't think twice before talking so that is a sign that depicts he doesn't care what happens.
