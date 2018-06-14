Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Is the world is coming to an end soon?  (Read 450 times)

emezico

Is the world is coming to an end soon?
« on: Sep 24, 2013, 08:54 PM »
Balotelli missed a penalty.

John Obi Mikel scored after 258 games for Chelsea.

Arsenal are top of the English  league.

Valdes is saving penalties.

Man United lost with Howard Webb.

Barcelona had 48% possession and won their last game.

Is the world is coming to an end?
Shola Sholaz

Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
« Reply #1 on: Sep 27, 2013, 02:07 AM »
Hahahahahah
We don't know whether it is coming to an end or not o....
Very funny!
Nifemi Donald

Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
« Reply #2 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:14 PM »
Stranger things have happened but that doesn't mean the world is not coming to an end soon.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 03:46 PM »
Stranger things have happened yet the world hasn't come to an end. Nothing is predictable
femifemzy3

Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
« Reply #4 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:28 PM »
If the world was coming to an end then it should have happened now. This things have happened and has now gone.
