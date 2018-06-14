Jun 14, 2018, 01:02 AM
Is the world is coming to an end soon?
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Is the world is coming to an end soon?
«
on:
Sep 24, 2013, 08:54 PM »
Balotelli missed a penalty.
John Obi Mikel scored after 258 games for Chelsea.
Arsenal are top of the English league.
Valdes is saving penalties.
Man United lost with Howard Webb.
Barcelona had 48% possession and won their last game.
Is the world is coming to an end?
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 27, 2013, 02:07 AM »
Hahahahahah
We don't know whether it is coming to an end or not o....
Very funny!
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 05, 2014, 02:14 PM »
Stranger things have happened but that doesn't mean the world is not coming to an end soon.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 03:46 PM »
Stranger things have happened yet the world hasn't come to an end. Nothing is predictable
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
Re: Is the world is coming to an end soon?
«
Reply #4 on:
Jan 12, 2014, 03:28 PM »
If the world was coming to an end then it should have happened now. This things have happened and has now gone.
Logged
