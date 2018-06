A man visiting a cemetery heard a second man who was kneeling at a nearby grave crying-out loudly, "Why did you have to die!!? Why did you have to die!!?".The first man was so moved by the other man's obvious pain, that he walked over and lightly placed a comforting hand on the distraught man's shoulder and asked him, "Is this your wife?"."No", replied the weeping man, "Her first husband!"Source: Serious Grief