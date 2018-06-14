Pages: [1]   Go Down

Shola Sholaz

Alex O And Actress Oby Edozien Welcome Son
« on: Sep 25, 2013, 11:50 AM »
Popular 90's pop star Alex O and his actress movie producer wife Oby Edozien welcomed a son on Sunday September 22nd. Oby and Alex got married in 2011 after a whirlwind romance. Big congrats to them.
Folami David

Re: Alex O And Actress Oby Edozien Welcome Son
« Reply #1 on: Sep 26, 2013, 01:34 AM »
Congratulations to both of them.
Long life and prosperity to the new-born baby.
Nice family!
