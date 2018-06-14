Jun 14, 2018, 01:15 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Alex O And Actress Oby Edozien Welcome Son
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Alex O And Actress Oby Edozien Welcome Son (Read 178 times)
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Alex O And Actress Oby Edozien Welcome Son
«
on:
Sep 25, 2013, 11:50 AM »
Popular 90's pop star Alex O and his actress movie producer wife Oby Edozien welcomed a son on Sunday September 22nd. Oby and Alex got married in 2011 after a whirlwind romance. Big congrats to them.
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Folami David
N
Re: Alex O And Actress Oby Edozien Welcome Son
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 26, 2013, 01:34 AM »
Congratulations to both of them.
Long life and prosperity to the new-born baby.
Nice family!
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Alex O And Actress Oby Edozien Welcome Son
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2