An illiterate woman boarded a plane from Enugu to Abuja. She was booked for an economy class but just after the plane took-off, the woman stood up and went to sit in the first class cabin.
The flight attendant went to ask her to go back and sit in economy class because that's where her ticket allowed her to sit, but she refused. She had paid and wanted the best seat.
Then the attendant informed the junior pilot. The junior pilot went and spoke with the lady and she still refused. Then the junior pilot went to inform the chief pilot.
The chief pilot said, "I am married to an illiterate, I'll go and talk to her."
The chief pilot went and whispered something to the woman and she peacefully stood up and went to her economy class seat. Surprised, the flight attendant and junior pilot asked the Chief pilot, "Sir, what did you tell her?"
The chief pilot said "I just told her that the people in first class are not going to Abuja."Source: The illiterate woman