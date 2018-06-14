Nigeria's Lagos state governor Babatunde Raji Fashola and Nigerian rapper Jude M.I Abaga are hosting a live event called ‘Hangout with BRF and M.I on Google plus’.To kick off his duties as the new Lagos state energy ambassador, M.I will moderate the show with BRF as host. Together, they will enlighten Lagosians on means of saving funds while conserving energy.The online event will launch the energy conservation month of October with a nice theme‘The Energy Conservation Month’. It requires an active google account for participation and will commence at 6pm on Friday, September 27 2013.Earlier this month, the Chocolate City artiste was appointed Lagos state ambassador for Energy.He is also the UN ambassador for the Smuggling of migrants and a Glo ambassador.Happy days for M.I !!!