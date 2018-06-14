Nollywood lover boy Ramsey Nouah has been announced as the host of this year’s Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards, GIAMA.
The event will hold on October 19, 2013 at the Stafford Center performing Art Theater in Houston, Texas.
Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards’. inaugural event filled over a thousand seats with entertainers, international dignities, and movie fans to celebrate the very best in the African film industry, especially Nollywood, which hit the CNN profile-chart as the 3rd largest movie Industry in the world.
“This year, we raise the standards even higher, with a cutting edge production, an elaborate theatre hall, and the most sought-after Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah to host the proceedings,” said Bode Ojo, publisher of Golden Icons magazine, organisers of the show.
Golden Icons Magazine publisher Bode Ojo promises to announce other headlining entertainers soon.