Veritas University, Abuja 2013/2014 First and Second Admissions List to Full Time Degree ProgrammesThe following candidates have been offered Provisional Admission to Veritas University for the 2013/2014 Academic Session.NB: Please note that your admission to the University is subject to your having genuine academic qualifications in the prescribed subjects. This will be checked and certified during registration.Prospective students are expected to pay a NON-REFUNDABLE acceptance fee of Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25, 000) only into either:• Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB): Account Number – 0024642120 or• Fidelity Bank: Account Number – 4110006977.Account Name: Veritas University Abuja.Failure to comply with this provision will automatically nullify your admission.