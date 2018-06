Akpos picked up a blackberry Z10 in a taxi. He checked through the contacts and found "MY number 2" then he called it and luckily the owner answered"Wow! Thank God! Where did you pick the phone"Akpos quickly interrupted "not so fast lady, please give me your address.""You want to bring the phone? Wow that's so nice of you. If only this country was full of good people like you..."Akpos interrupted "What nonsense are you saying? I want to come and collect the charger!"Source: Good Samaritan