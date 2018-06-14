Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Why she won't talk to me  (Read 298 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Why she won't talk to me
« on: Sep 30, 2013, 09:31 PM »
There is this girl I love so much but I still don't know why she won't talk to me anymore. It started like this:

She posted on Facebook: "All men are dogs!"

I commented: "Which breed is your father?"

That's how the problem started.

Please did I ask the wrong question?

Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Why she won't talk to me
« Reply #1 on: Jan 05, 2014, 01:43 PM »
Why will she talk to u after this insult? Though the girl deserve the insult for such disrespect to men.
