Jun 14, 2018, 01:09 AM
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Jokes and Comedy
Hilarious Joke - Why she won't talk to me
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Why she won't talk to me (Read 298 times)
joker
Hilarious Joke - Why she won't talk to me
Sep 30, 2013, 09:31 PM »
There is this girl I love so much but I still don't know why she won't talk to me anymore. It started like this:
She posted on Facebook: "All men are dogs!"
I commented: "Which breed is your father?"
That's how the problem started.
Please did I ask the wrong question?
Nifemi Donald
Re: Hilarious Joke - Why she won't talk to me
Jan 05, 2014, 01:43 PM »
Why will she talk to u after this insult? Though the girl deserve the insult for such disrespect to men.
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Jokes and Comedy
