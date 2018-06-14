Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy’s Jump Off  (Read 342 times)

Shola Sholaz

Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy’s Jump Off
« on: Oct 03, 2013, 12:26 AM »
While performing at Jimmy’s Jump Off on Monday Olamide took off his necklace, wrist watch and shirt and tossed them one after the other into the crowd as fans struggled to claim them.
.
Olamide who came on stage to assist Phyno on the chart topping collaboration, ‘Ghost Mode’, went on to perform his latest single ‘Duro Soke’.
Logged

Folami David

Re: Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy’s Jump Off
« Reply #1 on: Oct 05, 2013, 06:30 PM »
Other big musicians should do this too cos it's necessary once in a while.
This is cool!
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy’s Jump Off
« Reply #2 on: Oct 07, 2013, 12:00 PM »
I also heard he gave out money on twitter days back so kudos to him. What a way to appreciate d fans ...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 