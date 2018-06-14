Jun 14, 2018, 01:15 AM
Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy's Jump Off
Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy’s Jump Off
While performing at Jimmy’s Jump Off on Monday Olamide took off his necklace, wrist watch and shirt and tossed them one after the other into the crowd as fans struggled to claim them.
Olamide who came on stage to assist Phyno on the chart topping collaboration, ‘Ghost Mode’, went on to perform his latest single ‘Duro Soke’.
Re: Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy’s Jump Off
Other big musicians should do this too cos it's necessary once in a while.
This is cool!
Re: Olamide Dash Out Wrist Watch And Necklace At Jimmy’s Jump Off
I also heard he gave out money on twitter days back so kudos to him. What a way to appreciate d fans ...
