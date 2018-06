A new science teacher walks into the classroom.Akpos asks the new teacher "Excuse ma, if you mix Omo and Klin, will there be foam?"Teacher responds "Yes of course, why ask such a silly question at the beginning of the year, are you going to pass this class at all?"Akpos laughs and whispers to the other kids, "such a dumb teacher, how can you get foam without adding water, are we going to learn anything at all from this teacher?"Source: Akpos and the Science Teacher