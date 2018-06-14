Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Love is Reciprocal

Hilarious Joke - Love is Reciprocal
A woman was beating her son because he did something bad the following dialogue ensued:

SON: Why are you beating me?

MOTHER: I am beating you because I love you.

SON: I wish I was old enough to return the love.

Re: Hilarious Joke - Love is Reciprocal
This kind of son will beat the woman thoroughly when he grows up. The woman has to watch out o
