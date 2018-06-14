Jun 14, 2018, 01:07 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Love is Reciprocal
Hilarious Joke - Love is Reciprocal
«
on:
Oct 04, 2013, 07:31 AM
A woman was beating her son because he did something bad the following dialogue ensued:
SON: Why are you beating me?
MOTHER: I am beating you because I love you.
SON: I wish I was old enough to return the love.
Source:
Love is Reciprocal
Re: Hilarious Joke - Love is Reciprocal
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 05, 2014, 01:32 PM
This kind of son will beat the woman thoroughly when he grows up. The woman has to watch out o
