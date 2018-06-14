Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - It can only get better

Hilarious Joke - It can only get better
« on: Oct 05, 2013, 03:31 PM »
WOMAN: My Husband is not interested in intercourse

DOCTOR: Okay, Give these pills to him. Everyday, put one pill in his tea.

The woman did and they had intercourse which she really enjoyed. Next day she thought to herself "It can only get better" and puts two pills in his tea and they enjoyed more intercourse.

On the third day, she emptied the whole bottle in his tea.

Two days later doctor called to know the progress.

Their son answered, "Mommy is in coma at the moment, Aunty is in hospital, the maid is suing dad for rape and daddy is still running naked in the garden, shouting Bingo! Bingo!! Bingo!!! Even the dogs are running for their lives."

Re: Hilarious Joke - It can only get better
« Reply #1 on: Jan 05, 2014, 01:20 PM »
This has gotten worse my friend.
