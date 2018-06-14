Akpos came back from school with bad grades which made his father was very upset.
FATHER: You are too dull, sometimes I wonder if you are my son. When I was like you, I was so brilliant...
He continued on and on for days about how brilliant he was. One day, Akpos saw his father's result as he was sweeping his father's room that same week. His father had failed almost all his papers.
AKPOS: Dad, please, can you explain this?
FATHER: Come on son, that's not my original result, that's just the photocopy!