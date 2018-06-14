A drunk 18 year old boy asked a married woman out. The woman got so pissed she went to tell her husband about the encounter.
The husband told the woman to invite the boy over so that he could beat the hell out of him, he would hide under the bed as he waited for him.
The woman did as her husband requested. When the boy got there he kissed the woman and took of his T-shirt and his body was full of scars.
So the woman asked, "Why so many scars?"
The boy replied,"I always lay with married women and usually when I get caught I kill the husband, if someone shows up now he will be number 20 on my murder list!"
The boy continued kissing the woman and undressing her.
The boy continued kissing the woman and undressing her.

The woman tried to reach out for her husband under the bed and a small voice came out,"If you tell him am here, I'll kill you before he kills me! Just co-operate!"