A nun and a priest were crossing the Sahara desert on a camel. On the third day out the camel suddenly dropped dead without warning.
After dusting themselves off, the nun and the priest surveyed their situation. After a long period of silence, the priest spoke. "Well, sister, this looks pretty grim."
"I know, Father. In fact, I don't think it's likely that we can survive more than a day or two."
"I agree. Sister... since we are unlikely to make it out of here alive, will you do something for me?"
"Anything, Father."
"I have never seen a woman's breasts and I wonder if I might see yours."
"Well, under the circumstances I don't see that it would do any harm." The nun opened her habit and the priest enjoyed the sight of her shapely breasts, commenting on their beauty.
"Sister, would you mind if I touched them?"
She consented and he fondled them for several minutes.
"Father, may I ask something of you?"
"Yes, Sister?"
"I have never seen a man's pen!s. May I see yours?"
"I suppose that would be OK," the priest replied, lifting his robe.
"Oh, Father, may I touch it?"
This time the priest consented and after a few minutes of fondling he was sporting a huge erection.
"Sister, you know that if I insert my pen!s in the right place, it can give life."
"Is that really true, Father?"
"Yes, it is, Sister."
Oh, Father, that's wonderful. Stick it in the camel and let's get the hell out of here!"