Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher  (Read 975 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
« on: Oct 07, 2013, 03:31 PM »
AKPORS: I don't like my maths teacher.

MUM: Why?

AKPORS: He is confused!

MUM: How?

AKPORS: Day before yesterday, he said 5 + 4 = 9, yesterday he said 3 + 6 = 9 and today he said 2 + 7 = 9

MUM: Can you imagine...I told your dad I never liked that school!

One word for the both of them

Source: Akpors hates his maths teacher
Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
« Reply #1 on: Oct 09, 2013, 03:33 PM »
Nothing but OLODOS!
Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
« Reply #2 on: Oct 09, 2013, 03:39 PM »
If the mother is also an olodo then we can't really blame Akpos.
I hope the father is not like this too!
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 03:09 AM »
So funny. Like mother like son is what should be the title of this very one. Pls bring more of this out on here
