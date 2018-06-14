Jun 14, 2018, 12:47 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
joker
Freelancer
Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
«
on:
Oct 07, 2013, 03:31 PM
AKPORS: I don't like my maths teacher.
MUM: Why?
AKPORS: He is confused!
MUM: How?
AKPORS: Day before yesterday, he said 5 + 4 = 9, yesterday he said 3 + 6 = 9 and today he said 2 + 7 = 9
MUM: Can you imagine...I told your dad I never liked that school!
One word for the both of them
Source:
Akpors hates his maths teacher
Folami David
Commando
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
«
Reply #1 on:
Oct 09, 2013, 03:33 PM
Nothing but OLODOS!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
«
Reply #2 on:
Oct 09, 2013, 03:39 PM
If the mother is also an olodo then we can't really blame Akpos.
I hope the father is not like this too!
femifemzy3
Commando
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpors hates his maths teacher
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 03:09 AM
So funny. Like mother like son is what should be the title of this very one. Pls bring more of this out on here
