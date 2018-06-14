Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - A Drunk Man Never Lies  (Read 650 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - A Drunk Man Never Lies
« on: Oct 07, 2013, 07:31 PM »
A drunk was sitting next to a woman in a bus stinking of alcohol the man was talking too much and irritating the woman because of the smell.

At the next stop it was time for the woman to get off. As she was standing up to get off, she looked at the drunk and said "you are drunk and you stink!"  

The man just sat there quietly, after the woman got off the bus and the bus started to moved, the man opened the window and yelled at her "at least tomorrow I'll be sober but you...you will still be ugly!"

Source: A Drunk Man Never Lies
Logged

Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - A Drunk Man Never Lies
« Reply #1 on: Oct 09, 2013, 03:27 PM »
Hehehehehehehe This is really funny.
The woman won't find it funny at all.
Lmao
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - A Drunk Man Never Lies
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 03:14 AM »
This is a terrible insult that can cause havoc between the two of them. Great insults that can be demoralising.
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - A Drunk Man Never Lies
« Reply #3 on: Jan 16, 2014, 07:33 PM »
Drunk men say the funniest things!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 