A drunk was sitting next to a woman in a bus stinking of alcohol the man was talking too much and irritating the woman because of the smell.
At the next stop it was time for the woman to get off. As she was standing up to get off, she looked at the drunk and said "you are drunk and you stink!"
The man just sat there quietly, after the woman got off the bus and the bus started to moved, the man opened the window and yelled at her "at least tomorrow I'll be sober but you...you will still be ugly!"Source: A Drunk Man Never Lies