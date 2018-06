Akpos the house help, entered Madam's room without knocking.MADAM: Akpos, this is wrong, what if I was naked or dressing up?AKPOS: That can never happen, madam.MADAM: How can you be so sure?AKPOS: I always peep first and if you are naked, I'll just wait and watch until you have dressed up before I enter.Akpos is currently in the emergency room of a general hospital.Source: Confident Akpos