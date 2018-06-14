An old pensioner was having his usual morning Stroll. While passing behind his neighbours house, a freshly used condom with semen in it was thrown out of the guest room window and almost landed in his coffee cup. He picked up the condom, walked to the front porch of the neighbours house and saw the owner of the house tending to his garden and he asked.
PENSIONER: Morning neighbour, may I know the current occupants of your guest room?
NEIGHBOUR: Oh its my intended son in law. He's spending the weekend with us.
PENSIONER: And who might he be with in the room this morning?
NEIGHBOUR: Probably his intended wife, my daughter. She went to serve him tea.
PENSIONER: [Showing him the used condom] Well mate, they just threw your intended grand child out the window.