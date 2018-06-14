Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Military Mess
« on: Oct 11, 2013, 03:31 AM »
A man drove past a military road block and the officers asked him to pull over.

The man started shouting at them "Do you know who I am? Ehn! Do you know..."

One officer interrupted "hey, you see those blocks at the other side of the road? They are 200 you are going to bring them here". After they beating him, they made him carry the blocks.

He had carried 191 blocks, when their Akpos, a superior officer passed by, noticing what was happening, he pulled over.

The man recognized Akpos, his former class mate, he beckoned to him "Akpos, thank God, you're here."

"What is the meaning of this!? Who asked you to carry this blocks?" Akpos screamed. The man pointed at the officers that made him do it.

Akpos turned to them "You all are in serious trouble!" then he turned back to his former classmate "Sorry for the misunderstanding, how many blocks did they make you carry?"

"191 blocks. Can you imagine?" the man said.

"Ok, you know what, just return the blocks and you can be on your way"

Source: Military Mess
Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Military Mess
« Reply #1 on: Oct 14, 2013, 03:16 PM »
Is it not even better for him to continue his punishment other than start to return again. Wicked Akpos!
Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Military Mess
« Reply #2 on: Oct 14, 2013, 03:22 PM »
More of this please. I cannot stop laughing at this one.
Very hillarious!
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Military Mess
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 12:57 AM »
Double Punishment is what has been given to him and he must do it before leaving. Too bad.
