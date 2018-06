Akpos, Ken and Seth went to rob a supermarket at night. They decided not to give an answer to any question if they were unfortunately caught. A neighbor saw them, called the police and unfortunately for them they were caught.POLICE:[to Ken] What's your name?There was no answer.POLICE:[to Seth] What's your name?He didn't respond either.POLICE:[to Akpos] What's your name?AKPOS: Ken and Seth did not mention their names why should I?Source: Why Should I