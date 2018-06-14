Pages: [1]   Go Down

joker

Hilarious Joke - I should have
« on: Oct 12, 2013, 09:31 PM »
WIFE: I should have married the devil. Even he would make a better husband than you.

HUSBAND: But honey, marriage between relatives is illegal.

Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - I should have
« Reply #1 on: Oct 14, 2013, 03:03 PM »
LMFAO!
What a wicked hisband!
Sad one......
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - I should have
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 01:08 AM »
Hehehe This kind of marriage shouldn't be allowed to exist. They are in hate and not in love. Very bad
