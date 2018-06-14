Jun 14, 2018, 12:46 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - I should have
Topic: Hilarious Joke - I should have (Read 281 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
N
Hilarious Joke - I should have
Oct 12, 2013, 09:31 PM
WIFE: I should have married the devil. Even he would make a better husband than you.
HUSBAND: But honey, marriage between relatives is illegal.
Source:
I should have
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - I should have
Oct 14, 2013, 03:03 PM
LMFAO!
What a wicked hisband!
Sad one......
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - I should have
Jan 14, 2014, 01:08 AM
Hehehe This kind of marriage shouldn't be allowed to exist. They are in hate and not in love. Very bad
