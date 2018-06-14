Mavin Records is thrilled to announce the Track List of Dr. Sid’s much anticipated sophomore album titled “Siduction". This album follows the overwhelming success of his 2010 debut album “Turning Point”, which featured the hit songs “Something about you”, “Pop Something”, “Winchi Winchi” and “Over the moon”.The album title “SIDUCTION” is an infusion of Dr SID’s Persona into the word “Seduction” and is defined as “The art of charming someone and appealing to their senses through Dr SID’s music” “SIDUCTION” is a testament to Dr. Sid’s evolution as an artist. It has a variety of influences including Afrobeat, Pop, Hip-hop, RnB, Dub-step, Dance, Trance, Dancehall and soul, all blending beautifully into an AfroPop Naija sound that is uniquely Dr SID.Tracks of particular interest include the motivational “Surulere”, the comical “Chop Ogbono” and the lyrically brilliant “Kilonwa”.The album also features special guest appearances from Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Emma Nyra, Ice. Prince and Alexandra Burke. Production credits include super producer Don jazzy, BabyFresh and Altims for Mavin records and BlayzeBeats for Zero Gravity productions.The album has 17 new tracks and a run-time of 62 Minutes. It will available for pre-order soon and lucky fans can get early digital copies from Dr SID’s Facebook Page.