Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums  (Read 418 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums
« on: Oct 13, 2013, 07:31 AM »
AKPOS: Mum, grandma is so annoying, I wish she will just die.

MUM: Idiot! Its your Mother that will die, not mine.

Who is more stupid?

Source: A tale of two mums
Logged

Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums
« Reply #1 on: Oct 14, 2013, 02:54 PM »
LMAO!
The mother is more stupid!
This is funny ...
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 01:14 AM »
They are both stupid. Both very stupid and they have to respect for human lives.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 