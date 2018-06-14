Jun 14, 2018, 12:46 AM
Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums (Read 418 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums
«
on:
Oct 13, 2013, 07:31 AM »
AKPOS: Mum, grandma is so annoying, I wish she will just die.
MUM: Idiot! Its your Mother that will die, not mine.
Who is more stupid?
Source:
A tale of two mums

Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
Re: Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums
«
Reply #1 on:
Oct 14, 2013, 02:54 PM »
LMAO!
The mother is more stupid!
This is funny ...

femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
Re: Hilarious Joke - A tale of two mums
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 01:14 AM »
They are both stupid. Both very stupid and they have to respect for human lives.

