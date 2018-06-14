Jun 14, 2018, 12:48 AM
Hilarious Joke - Stop crying
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Stop crying (Read 407 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
Hilarious Joke - Stop crying
After a big accident, Sonto was crying "O God! I have lost my left hand?"
AKPOS: Control yourself my friend! Stop crying! See that man he has lost his head, is he crying?
Stop crying
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
Re: Hilarious Joke - Stop crying
How will a man that has lost his head cry?
Akpos is a fool!
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
Re: Hilarious Joke - Stop crying
of course There can't be tears when the head is not available. Is the sayer not a fool?
