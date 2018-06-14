Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Stop crying  (Read 407 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Stop crying
« on: Oct 14, 2013, 11:31 AM »
After a big accident, Sonto was crying "O God! I have lost my left hand?"

AKPOS: Control yourself my friend! Stop crying! See that man he has lost his head, is he crying?

Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Stop crying
« Reply #1 on: Oct 14, 2013, 02:47 PM »
How will a man that has lost his head cry?
Akpos is a fool!
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Stop crying
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 01:19 AM »
of course There can't be tears when the head is not available. Is the sayer not a fool?
