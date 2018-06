Akpos was sitting at a bar, and thinking about his life, when all of a sudden, Ironman, the town's most notorious thug smacks Akpos in the face and says"That's KUNG FU, made in Japan".A while later, Ironman the thug smacks Akpos again and says "That's KARATE, made in Korea", then sat at the bar and started drinking.Akpos gets up and leaves the bar. A short time later he comes back and smacks Ironman, the thug, knocking himout cold and he said to the barman, "When that IMBECILE wakes up, tell him that was a SHOVEL, made in ABA"....Source: Made in Aba.