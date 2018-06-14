Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Made in Aba.
Akpos was sitting at a bar, and thinking about his life, when all of a sudden, Ironman, the town's most notorious thug smacks Akpos in the face and says

"That's KUNG FU, made in Japan".

A while later, Ironman the thug smacks Akpos again and says "That's KARATE, made in Korea", then sat at the bar and started drinking.

Akpos gets up and leaves the bar. A short time later he comes back and smacks Ironman, the thug, knocking him

out cold and he said to the barman, "When that IMBECILE wakes up, tell him that was a SHOVEL, made in ABA"....

Re: Hilarious Joke - Made in Aba.
Don't mess with Akpos is just the title that should be given to this joke. Keep this up. i'm laughing now
