Hilarious Joke - The Curse
A man goes to see a wizard and says "can you lift a curse that was put on me years ago?"

"Maybe" says the wizard, "if you can remember the exact words of the curse"

The man replies without hesitation ''I now pronounce you man and wife''

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Curse
This man must be tired of that marriage once and for all.  Very hillarious joke inded, i laughed!
Re: Hilarious Joke - The Curse
Hahahahaha. What a very ridiculous man. So his wife is the curse? Terrible joke o.
Re: Hilarious Joke - The Curse
So now that the man has mentioned the exact words his divorce process can start. LOL 
