David Beckham and his son Brooklyn were involved in a car accident on Friday October 25, 2013 when he hit another car as he left his Beverly Hills home.The retired soccer legend reportedly hit another car at around 2.30pm as he was leaving his home in a black Range Rover Sport, with eldest son Brooklyn, 14, in the passenger’s seat.According to eyewitnesses, David came out of his driveway and drove straight into a white Acura vehicle driven by an unidentified female.Police quickly reported to the scene to question the 38-year-old hunk and David was only happy to oblige, parking his damaged vehicle back in his driveway following the incident and awaiting the arrival of officials.Two police officers were seen leaving the Beckhams’ Beverly Hills mansion after questioning the star and they were also seen quizzing onlookers and the passengers of the other vehicle.Neither David nor Brooklyn are thought to have been hurt in the accident as they were wearing seatbelts. However, the soccer star’s car appeared to take the brunt of the collision – with the front bumper falling off the vehicle.Just hours before the accident, David and wife Victoria Beckham – who also have sons Romeo, 11, Cruz, eight, and two-year-old daughter Harper – were spotted attending a SoulCycle exercise class with Brooklyn.David and Brooklyn were previously involved in a scary multiple car pile-up during rush hour on one of Los Angeles’ busiest highways in 2011.Both father and son were unharmed.