Lagos recently witnessed a remarkable day. Not many expected it but it came with its flurry of activities. It was a day the youths – boys and girls in their large numbers – converged on the city to prove that in a intercourse-soaked society, there were still a good number of them, who were still virgins.
As part of the events lined up for the day, a group of choreographers, Alien Nation
, made up of gospel hip hop artistes, performed: “Don’t mess with my body; my body is the lord’s sanctuary,” one of the very instructive works of the Trin-e-tee 5:7
. It was a delightful performance that fittingly captured the rhythm of the occasion, as guests gathered for the celebration of 150 virgins.
The event, which was organised by Virginspride Network (VPN), a non-government organisation, was the fifth to be held amid pomp and ceremony at the exotic conference hall of the Renaissance Hotel, Alausa, Ikeja. It featured girls draped in all white gowns to showcase their purity, maintaining that virginity still remained a virtue.
Delighted by the proceeding, Mrs. Olaide Bakare, mother of the day and wife of the fiery pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, sprang to her feet to pour encomiums on the girls. “You are all blessed; you’re products of envy; you’ll not lose your virginity, I salute your courage,” she told the girls.
Speaking further, she stated: “I chose to grace the event because I cherish chastity and purity. A lot of girls, who are mothers today, didn’t have the opportunity to be sat down and encouraged to keep their virginity. Those who were not encouraged had nothing to offer to their daughters. It is a privilege to be known as virgins in the odd world where there are pressures on the girl child.”
She described virginity as a state of mind, adding that virginity must be reflected both physically and mentally by avoiding films that arouse intercourseual urge and extolling dignity of labour, integrity, self esteem, association with peers that share similar virtues and relying on God.
The event, which was witnessed by couples, who testified to their virginity status before they got married, had Mrs. Moji Awokoya, representing Mrs. Rosemary Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church. She said on the occasion: “I wish I were your age. This is not taught in schools. A lot of girls lose their virginity due to peer pressure and parents, who are not there to instruct them on the importance of purity and chastity. Truth is that once it is lost, it’s gone for ever.”
She emphasised that intercourseual intercourse outside marriage was akin to stealing from the girl, adding that “research shows that couples that had intercourse before marriage found it difficult to trust each other and they virtually had extra-marital affairs.”
She urged the girls to always seek the face of God, read and meditate on the word of God, watch the company they keep, avoid porn movies, be focused and lead a goal-oriented life. “When a guy pressurises you for intercourse, he is not for you,” she added.
President, Virginspride Network, Mrs. Nkechi Odebiyi, explained that her greatest joy was seeing the girls adorned in their white dresses, and standing before God singing psalms, hymns and pledging to remain chaste until they were married.
She revealed that virginity was core to her because she lost hers very early in life. “I wasn’t happy when I realised its importance. I wish I had the privilege of being taught. But now that I know, I have decided to carry the banner to every nook and cranny of the society to raise girls, who would carry their bodies in dignity. Every young girl should appreciate the virtue of carrying herself with candour.”
She said her decision to embark on the assignment was out of God-driven passion, noting: “I’m on a rescue mission to save this generation from destroying the virtues our parents held in high esteem, which is in line with God’s command that we should keep our body holy and acceptable to him. There is no religion that condones immorality and intercourse before marriage. The message is: ‘No wedding ring, no intercourse’ and there is no stopping us until the message is etched on the minds and lips of every girl child.”
On her expectations from the girls, she said: “It is my wish to see the girls keep their virginity until they get married, be wise in their decisions, become honourable members and leaders in the society, who would work in integrity, transparency and ensure that corruption takes the back seat in the emerging new Nigeria.”
Odebiyi informed that “to accomplish this, we have established virginity clubs in schools in Lagos State to nurture the girls. Over 2,000 girls have so far been enlisted in schools across the state.
“We are also planning to build a home for capacity building where the girls can be taught to be self-reliant. This is in addition to acquiring a bus to help in evangelism and movement to the schools. Being a virgin makes a girl a woman of honour among her peers. It also saves her intercourse-associated worries, such as unwanted pregnancy and abortion.
“We celebrated them in order to show them that it is essential to remain chaste and pure from intercourse outside marriage. I believe in second rate virgins, a term which is used to describe girls, who had had intercourse before but chose not to continue until they got married.”
She, therefore, urged the girls to see virginity as a pride, noting that “when one is a virgin and later marries, that confers respect on her and her husband. God also respects and honours the family that marries pure and undefiled.”
In his comments, Mr. Sola Omonijo, a participant whose son was part of the celebration observed that “this is a vision inspired by God to ensure that the society regains the purity we lost several years ago. To assist the children keep it, we must start from the cradle to instill into them moral virtues and the fear of God.”
Speaking on behalf of the girls, 18- year-old Funmilayo Bemehin said: “Some people probably think there are no virgins around anymore but looking around, one is sure to find one, standing in the midst of others and I’m the one amidst the guys being celebrated.”
“This gives me the confidence that I can still find a man, who is a virgin, as a husband. But if at the end of the day, he is not a virgin, I’ll still be grateful to God so long as he is God-fearing and understanding.”
She enjoined the girls to make God their foundation and know that in the face of temptation, God will make a way of escape. “We face temptations on daily basis and one of the ways I have managed it is never to give attention to it. In fact, I just walk away,” she added.
