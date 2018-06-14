Jun 14, 2018, 01:14 AM
2face Idibia Visits T-Pain’s House In Atlanta Georgia
Topic: 2face Idibia Visits T-Pain’s House In Atlanta Georgia (Read 240 times)
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
N
2face Idibia Visits T-Pain’s House In Atlanta Georgia
«
on:
Oct 30, 2013, 08:38 PM »
The singer used the opportunity to snap a couple of pictures at the beautiful mansion of T-pain in Atlanta.
.
The duo became friends in May 2013 when 2face featured T pain in my rainbow remix.
.
He appeared full of thoughts in some pictures…. What was he thinking?
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
N
Re: 2face Idibia Visits T-Pain’s House In Atlanta Georgia
«
Reply #1 on:
Oct 31, 2013, 01:45 PM »
Shoutout to 2face Idibia...It's been a while since we heard something new from him but we know he is taking his time before he drops his good music!
