Deacon tells wife on a Thursday morning that he's leaving for a three day prophetic conference.
WIFE: Darling, let's share a word of prayer before u leave.
DEACON: Of course, that's why I love u.
WIFE: Father, in the name of Jesus, I thank you for my husband, grant him travelling mercies as he's going.
DEACON: Amen.
WIFE: Father, by your power, cause his p***s 2 stop functioning if he dare commits adultery.
DEACON: [Silent]
WIFE: In fact Lord, let him not return home alive after any adulterous act.
DEACON: [Silent]
WIFE: Lord kill him if ...
DEACON: Ooooo shut up! Wicked woman, I won't even go again!