Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Deacon's wife  (Read 444 times)

Hilarious Joke - Deacon's wife
« on: Oct 30, 2013, 09:31 PM »
Deacon tells wife on a Thursday morning that he's leaving for a three day prophetic conference.

WIFE: Darling, let's share a word of prayer before u leave.

DEACON: Of course, that's why I love u.

WIFE: Father, in the name of Jesus, I thank you for my husband, grant him travelling mercies as he's going.

DEACON: Amen.

WIFE: Father, by your power, cause his p***s 2 stop functioning if he dare commits adultery.

DEACON: [Silent]

WIFE: In fact Lord, let him not return home alive after any adulterous act.

DEACON: [Silent]

WIFE: Lord kill him if ...

DEACON: Ooooo shut up! Wicked woman, I won't even go again!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Deacon's wife
« Reply #1 on: Nov 14, 2013, 02:00 AM »
Fake Deacon should be his name if not he would've said Amen to those prayers
Re: Hilarious Joke - Deacon's wife
« Reply #2 on: Nov 15, 2013, 11:58 PM »
Such deacons should just quit being deacon and stop spoiling the name. The wife was smart with this one
Re: Hilarious Joke - Deacon's wife
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 12:06 AM »
Very fake situation at its peak. This is funny and hillarious. lol
